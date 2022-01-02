Dubai (Union)

The number of falcons participating in the first week of the main Fazza Championship for Falconry Hunting, “Al-Talwah”, has exceeded the thousand barrier, to record the tournament organized by the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Heritage Center in Al Ruwayyah area in Dubai, a great success amid a great turnout for the participation of falconers from inside and outside the country researchers For achieving excellence and winning the large financial prizes offered by this prestigious tournament in the field of heritage sports.

The tournament’s organizing committee decided to postpone the general open race of the Pure Gear category, which is scheduled to be held on Monday and Tuesday, to a date to be determined later, due to weather conditions, in the interest of the safety of all participants and birds.

The start of the year witnessed an open, the establishment of the Jeer Shaheen runs, where Khalid Nasser Al-Hajri achieved first place in the chick Ramz run, with the bird “Expo 2020” with a time of 19,758 seconds, followed by the Dubai team with the bird “8K”, and thirdly by Abdullah Khalfan Al Qubaisi with the bird “Mukhayrez”.

Muhammad Khalifa Al-Mansoori achieved first place in the Jernas Al-Ramz run, with the bird “Samsam” with a time of 19,100 seconds, and he also won the second place with the bird “Buraq” and thirdly by Abdullah Khalfan Al Qubaisi with the bird “Dahab”.

Abdullah Khalfan Al Qubaisi won the main chick run, with the bird “37” with a time of 20.124 seconds, followed by the Dubai team with the bird “43”, then Abdullah Khalifa Al Qubaisi with the bird “Rabdan”.

During his visit to review the progress of the championship, Abdullah Hamdan bin Dalmouk, CEO of the Hamdan bin Mohammed Heritage Center, expressed his appreciation for the efforts of the organizing team that succeeded in presenting the bright face of this pioneering event of its kind in the field of heritage sports, and said: Fazza Championship for Falconry , is the nucleus and reference for this type of heritage tournaments, not only in the Emirates, but at the regional and global levels, and this makes us more keen every year to provide a better version in all aspects, and to benefit from the accumulated experiences that we possess through continuous improvement and development and benefit from the efforts that we have done for many years.