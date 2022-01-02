Biologist, professor at George Mason University (Virginia, USA) Ancha Baranova spoke about how the situation with coronavirus can change in 2022. She gave her prediction in a conversation with MK.RU…

People will be very lucky if the new COVID-19 omicron strain displaces the previous delta, she said. However, a so-called dynamic equilibrium will most likely be established, and both variants of the virus will coexist together.

“That is, these viruses will in turn raise their heads in our population. The proportion of people with cross-immunity will matter. This is a residual immunity that some people who have previously suffered from one subspecies of coronavirus, and therefore are a little resistant to another, already exist, ”the expert explained.

Baranova suggested that in order to increase protection with existing vaccines, apparently, it would be necessary to be vaccinated every three, or even every two months. She stressed that it is not worth giving up the vaccine in any case.

On January 1, Demosthenes Sariyannis, a professor at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, said that the omicron coronavirus strain is probably the last mutation of COVID-19 – the wave of infections may subside by February 20. He believes that, for example, in Greece, the upward trend of infections will continue until January 20-22.