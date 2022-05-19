DThe most important thing for you this Thursday:

Philip Eppelsheim Deputy Editor-in-Chief for News and Politics Online.

1. What’s next for Sweden and Finland’s NATO applications?

2. Ukrainian fighters in Russian captivity

3. Union upset with traffic light proposal for electoral reform

4. Fourth corona vaccination for everyone?

5. Gerhard Schröder loses special rights

6. No cuts in benefits for Hartz IV recipients

7. Eintracht Frankfurt makes the dream come true

Erdogan rejects NATO expansion.

1. What’s next for Sweden and Finland’s NATO applications?

This Thursday, US President Joe Biden receives Sweden’s Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson and Finnish President Sauli Niinistö in the White House. Turkey blocks NATO expansion.

Alert to threats: US President Joe Biden has welcomed the applications of Finland and Sweden to join NATO and underlined his government’s commitment to the alliance. He supports the “historic proposals” and he looks forward to working with the US Congress and NATO allies “to swiftly incorporate Finland and Sweden into the strongest defense alliance in history”. The President’s statement, distributed by the White House, said while the applications were being considered, the US would work with Finland and Sweden to remain vigilant against threats to common security and to counter aggression.

Security Interests: Turkey carried out its threats on Wednesday and blocked the start of accession talks with Finland and Sweden in the NATO Council. As diplomats reported, the other 29 member states spoke out in favor of this step, which is only possible unanimously. Early in the morning, the ambassadors of Finland and Sweden had officially handed over their countries’ application for membership to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. Stoltenberg was determined “to reach conclusions quickly”. At the same time, he pointed out “that the security interests of all allies must be taken into account”. A meeting between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his Turkish counterpart Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu on Wednesday evening did not initially bring any progress either.

F-16 Fighter Planes: Erdogan publicly made it clear on Wednesday that he would make approval of Sweden and Finland joining NATO dependent on approaching his country on security issues. For Turkey, NATO expansion goes hand in hand with respect for its sensitivities, he said in a speech in Ankara. Until recently, it was unclear how Turkey could be prevented from vetoing Sweden and Finland’s NATO membership. According to diplomats, in addition to statements by the two countries on the fight against terrorism, arms deals could also play a role. The government in Ankara wants to buy F-16 fighter jets in the USA.

Russian soldiers on May 18 at the Mariupol steelworks site

2. Ukrainian fighters in Russian captivity

According to Moscow data, almost 1,000 defenders of Azovstal surrendered. A campaign is underway in Russia to put them on trial as “Nazi criminals”.

In a penal colony: According to the Reuters news agency, the Ukrainian fighters were taken to a former penal colony located on the territory of the “Donetsk People’s Republic”. The Chairman of the Duma, Vyacheslav Volodin, suggested excluding the “exchange of Nazi criminals”. MP Leonid Slutsky called for the death penalty to be imposed on “breastless people” whose guilt of “monstrous crimes” is proven.