The video of an artist has gone viral, after she was run off stage at a concert, after throwing an object at her when she was talking.

Although it is not known for sure who it is, some users of social networks such as TikTok Y kuwai They claim that it is the singer yailinalthough many others say that it is not about her.

In the video, shared on both platforms, it already exceeds more than 43 thousand likes, and adds thousands of comments, in most of them they ask who the artist is, while others affirm that it is about yailin.

“Me looking at the comments to find out if someone says… who is she?”, “I came to the comments to find out who the artist was”, “her name is yailinthe woman who… with Anuel, Karol G’s husband” and “It’s not her”, “That’s not her”, are some of the comments.

In the viral video you can see the artist standing on stage, trying to say a few words, when suddenly an object, apparently a bottle, hits her, she gets upset and takes the microphone stand and then throws it into the audience and Immediately after, he almost runs away and throws the microphone away.

Others focused more on defending the artist, whoever she is, and criticizing the action of the audience that made her get off the stage.

“We are beings of love, remember, that type of action only attracts demons”, “The artist is respected, put yourself in his place to see if they even give a note”, “Wherever you want, disrespectful people appear, at least they should have let her sing ”, added other users.