Winner: Emmanuel Macron in front of his supporters on Sunday evening in Paris

Image: Reuters



1. Macron remains President of France

Tatyana Heid Deputy Editor-in-Chief for News and Politics Online.

Emmanuel Macron’s lead over Le Pen in the runoff election is smaller than in 2017. Nevertheless, he is the first French president in 20 years to serve a second term.

“Referendum on Europe”: With a result of almost 59 percent of the votes, incumbent Macron received about seven percentage points less than in the runoff five years ago. “I know that many of our fellow citizens voted for me today to prevent the ideas of the far right and not to support mine,” he said on Sunday evening. “I know that your vote obliges me for the years to come.” Sunday’s election was seen as a landmark. Macron himself – a declared pro-European – called it a “referendum on Europe”.

aftertaste: European politicians responded with corresponding relief. Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) congratulated Macron on the phone that evening. Both men confirmed their will to continue the close and trusting relationship between Germany and France, the Chancellery said afterwards. “I am pleased to be able to continue our good cooperation,” said Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Twitter. “Together we will advance France and Europe.” EPP Group leader Manfred Weber also congratulated via Twitter – but added: “Five years of his presidency have made populists and extremes stronger than ever. This was perhaps the last warning shot. Macron has been re-elected, his political concept has failed.”

Extreme: Indeed, Macron’s challenger, Marine Le Pen, improved her result compared to 2017. The candidate for the far-right Rassemblement National failed for the third time in a row, less than 42 percent voted for her. Only minutes after the first projections, she admitted her defeat – and declared the result a success. “The result itself represents a glorious victory,” she said. And: “I will continue my commitment to France and the French.” In the runoff five years ago, Le Pen had come to almost 34 percent.

UN Secretary-General Guterres at a Security Council meeting in early April

Image: AP



2. USA promises further aid, Guterres steps up efforts for peace

The new US aid should also enable a switch to more advanced weapons and air defenses. UN Secretary-General António Guterres will arrive in Turkey this Monday before his trip to Moscow and Kyiv. Two months after the start of the war, Russia’s successes are a long time coming.

Turkish intermediaries: Guterres wants to meet with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara. NATO member Turkey maintains good relations with both warring factions. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy phoned Erdogan on Sunday and asked him to get Putin to exchange the Ukrainian soldiers trapped in the Azovstal steelworks. According to Zelenskyy, both also spoke about arms deliveries and security guarantees for Ukraine.