Noel Schajrisa member of the duo Sin Bandera, who has just released a song in collaboration with Peruvian producer Tony Succar, continues to internationalize his career and is very excited to be part of the fifth season of the singing reality show “La voz Perú”, where he will debut as a coach alongside Daniela Darcourt, Christian Yaipén and Eva Ayllón.

Regarding his participation in the Latina space, the ballad singer gave an interview to Infobae to talk about his new facet in music and the Peruvian culture and talent that have captivated him during his stay in our country.

Noel Schajris as jury of “La voz Perú”

The Argentine nationalized Mexican artist was consulted about his participation in “La voz” alongside renowned Peruvian singers such as Eva Ayllón, Daniela Darcourt and Christian Yaipén.

“You will tell me what you think (my participation), but I am enjoying it a lot from my colleagues, from the talent that there is in this country. They are very nice people. I want to thank the people of Latina and the production, they have received me with such affection. I’m super happy,” commented the author of “I don’t see the time.”

What Peruvian slang has Noel Schajris learned?

After commenting on his role as a singing teacher to choose the most privileged voice in the country, the singer of “You lie so well”, confessed that he has become familiar with some recurring Peruvian phrases since he arrived in our country.

“Any Peruvian slang that has stayed with you?” They asked Noel. “ Well, there are various things like ‘ya pe’ and ‘always, ya?’. Another thing I learned is that when someone says ‘Callao’, one has to say ‘Chimpún, Callao ‘ like three times”, counted the musician.

Noel Schajris Sees Tony Succar Winning Another Grammy

It gave him hope. In an interview with Infobae, the musician Noel Schajris was asked about the future of Tony Succar, with whom he recently collaborated to release the salsa version of the song “Leavet the door open” by Bruno Mars. “Tony has been nominated for the Grammys, but unfortunately he didn’t get the statuette. Do you think he will be able to do it in the future?”, was the interviewer’s question.

“Obviously yes… Look, I have a little while and I don’t have an American Grammy, and that I was a member of The Academy. And I was even running for governor of the Grammy office in Los Angeles, and I’ve never had a single nomination, I’ve never won anything. But come on… Of course you can!”, specified the composer.