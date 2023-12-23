Genoa – A fault on the electricity line is causing delays and blockages in the movement of trains in the eastern part of Genoa. Trenitalia announced, for example, that the Frecciargento train 8556, which left Rome Termini at 4.20pm and was supposed to arrive in Genoa Piazza Principe at 8.32pm, has been stopped since 8.11pm in Santa Margherita Ligure due to the line fault in Recco.

Traffic slowed down and Trenitalia requested the intervention of technicians to allow the regular resumption of train traffic. High Speed, Intercity and Regional trains can record an increased travel time of up to 50 minutes. In Genova Brignole at 9pm there were delays of up to 51 (from Sestri Levante to Savona) and 58 minutes (from Rome to Genova Principe).