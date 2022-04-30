Fauci added that the National Institutes of Health in America is conducting clinical studies to determine whether the next booster dose of Covid-19 should be specific to a specific strain of the Corona virus or target it to treat more than one strain before the fall season.

“It is likely that we will know during the summer when we will be able and what we will be able to provide to strengthen people with it,” said the director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, during an online event hosted by the National Press Club in Washington.

Fauci added that it will be very difficult for state residents to reach classic herd immunity against the Corona virus due to several factors, including the ability of the virus to evolve and transform into diverse strains, which reduces immunity from infection and vaccines, and the anti-vaccine movement that prevented millions of people from seeking vaccination.

He said that the United States is unlikely to eradicate the COVID-19 epidemic, but should strive to control the virus and get out of the acute epidemic stage.

He added, “When I said that we are no longer in that acute stage, this does not mean that the pandemic is over. It is not over in any way. We are still facing a global pandemic.”