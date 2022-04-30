Angostura, Sinaloa.- Thanks to the coordinated work between the DIFF system Angostura, by the directorMaría de Los Ángeles Gaxiola Beltrán, and the mayor, Miguel Ángel Angulo Acosta, the boys and girls of the port Reform They had a big celebration on the occasion of the Day of the Boy and the Girlwhere there was the surprising and pleasant presence of the Governor of the State, Rubén Rocha Moya.

Both the state president as well as the mayor and the president of DIF toured the park greeting the parents who accompanied all the little ones who attended the event.

Gaxiola Beltrán stated that the actions carried out by DIF will always be in favor of families and their well-being. Given this, the paramunicipal took on the task of giving a very special day to the kings and queens of the home on the occasion of Children’s Day.

The director of the DIF Angostura System gave them a bag of sweets, cake, drinks and some gifts, as well as the attendees were able to enjoy piñatas, bounce houses and a clown show that made coexistence among infants more enjoyable.

The La Plantona recreational park witnessed that both girls and boys had a great time and enjoyed an afternoon full of surprises and children’s music.

Elements of Public Security and Municipal Traffic of Angostura (SPyTM) made an appearance and joined the teamwork, providing security to the people who attended the celebration.