Father Jaime Crowe, who became a symbol of the fight against violence on the outskirts of São Paulo since moving to Brazil in 1969, died early this Monday, 20, in Limerick, Ireland. of cardiac arrest.

Until 2021, Father Jaime was parish priest of the Paróquia dos Santos Mártires, in Jardim Ângela, a neighborhood marked by violence in the extreme south. In a statement, the Society of Holy Martyrs mourned the loss of “the priest who dedicated his life to the struggle for equity, human rights and peace for all people”.

Several politicians and civil society organizations mourned the departure of Father Jaime, who was honored in the plenary of the Legislative Assembly of São Paulo in 2019 because of his 50 years in Brazil. President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva highlighted his work for peace.

For more than five decades, the priest worked tirelessly against the dictatorship, alongside Dom Paulo Evaristo Arns, and for peace in Jardim Ângela. When the neighborhood was considered the most violent in the world, according to the UN, due to the high homicide rate in the 1990s, it was he who organized the famous Walk for Life and Peace, which brought together relatives of victims and called attention to the region.

Crowe also helped create the Forum in Defense of Life and the Overcoming of Violence, which brings together more than 200 entities.

Through social networks, the PT directorate in São Paulo expressed regret for the death and highlighted that the priest was part of a “unique generation of priests of Liberation Theology” who followed the teachings of Dom Evaristo Arns, with whom he created the ecclesial communities of base.

Former mayor of the capital and current Minister of Finance, PT Fernando Haddad used the networks to say that the priest was one of the most dedicated people he met. “Irreplaceable person,” he said.