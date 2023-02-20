Netflix will launch this week several productions that should please a good part of the platform’s users, given the variety of works.

The releases for the week that runs from Monday (20) to Sunday (26) include documentaries, comedies, suspense films, adventure series, reality shows and a making of “Nothing New on the Front”, a German film that was much hailed by critics and even took home the award for best film at the 2023 BAFTA, even though it was neither British nor English-speaking.

Nothing New on the Front – (Special – Making Of) – February 20

A special work that shows how the shooting of this film about the First World War was, which tells about the worst aspects of the war and turns out to be an antiwar film.

According to Netflix, it allows a “behind-the-scenes journey of Edward Berger’s epic film about the First World War” immersing himself in “the creation of the details that gave its high degree of authenticity”.

Sommore: Queen Chandelier (Stand-Up) – February 21

Comedian Sommore, known as the Diva of contemporary Stand-Up, entertains the audience in this one-hour special with jokes about her suspicions about the quality of things offered for free, requests for prayers through social networks, among other unusual topics.

Scandals and Murders in the Murdaugh Family (Documentary) – February 22

This documentary covers a series of shocking episodes involving a powerful family in South Carolina, USA. After one of their sons was accused of causing the death of a friend by driving a boat recklessly and drunk, it proved to be just the beginning of a series of tragedies that would affect the Murdaugh family, as well as reveal a series of secrets about its members.

For those who like documentaries about true crime, it is a work to keep an eye on.

Three Lives (Horror/Suspense Series) – February 22

After discovering that she was separated from her sisters at birth, Rebecca embarks on a perilous journey to discover the truth about her own past.

Deleted (Horror/Thriller) – February 22

One woman has managed to meticulously build a life of privilege. But the arrival of two strangers in town threatens to topple this house of cards.

Outer Banks (Adventure Series) – February 23

On an island where there are rich and poor, young John B summons his three best friends to search for a legendary treasure linked to his father’s disappearance.

My Name is Chihiro (Movie – Drama) – February 23

An irreverent former escort starts working at a restaurant in a small town on the coast and delights everyone who crosses her path.

Pokémon Ultimate Journeys Series (Family Friendly) – February 24

Ash and Goh chase their goals, live new adventures and continue their journey through the incredible world of Pokémon.

F1: Drive for a Living (Documentary) – February 24

In each relentless Formula 1 season, drivers, managers and team owners experience great emotions on and off the track.

Ghost and the CIA (Comedy Movie) – February 24

After discovering a ghost with a dark past in their home, a family goes viral on the internet and becomes the target of a government agency.

