A father and a son They were found dead inside a house in the Pedro Lozano neighborhood of Monterrey, in what apparently is a case of filicide, this after the neighbors heard detonations and immediately notify the local authorities.

A night that began with celebration turned into tragedy, when alarmed neighbors reported last Sunday night shots coming from a house on Juan Ceballos Street, which caused the mobilization of local authorities.

Upon arriving at the scene, the agents found a heartbreaking scene: two men dead inside the house. It was about Martin, father and son, with the same name, as reported by El Horizonte.

The first investigations indicate that the father was the one who fired the firearm, ending the life of his own son before taking his own life. It has been found a firearm near one of the bodies, although the motivations behind this act are still being investigated.

Juan Ceballos Street, From its intersection with Edison to Héroe de Nacozari, it was cordoned off while prosecutors collected evidence both inside and outside the house. It is hoped that the analysis of security cameras from some nearby homes will shed more light on the events that led to this tragedy.

According to reports from some neighbors, the house where the unfortunate events occurred had been the scene of a meeting since Sunday afternoon.

The investigation remains ongoing as authorities try to unravel the motives behind this act of violence that has left a family devastated.