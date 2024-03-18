Rosa María Payá, activist and daughter of the Cuban opponent murdered by the communist regime, Oswaldo Payá, spoke out through social media about the new wave of protests taking place in Cuba, due to the current crisis that is plaguing the island.

Demonstrations against the communist regime broke out this Sunday (17) in Santiago de Cuba and spread to several other cities in the east of the country. In the demonstrations, the population calls for food and electricity, while chanting slogans such as “nothing elected them”, in reference to the unelected rulers who lead the country.

Payá, through statements written on X (formerly Twitter), emphasized that the solution to the Cuban crisis involves the end of the communist dictatorship.

“The people are clear: the way out of the crisis is the way out of the dictatorship,” she wrote, echoing the sentiment of protesters demanding freedom and an end to oppression.

The activist also held the Miguel Díaz-Canel regime and the Castro brothers directly responsible for the repression and precarious conditions faced by Cubans.

The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) corroborated the position that was defended for years by Payá's family by concluding, in June 2023, that the Cuban regime was responsible for his death and that of fellow opponent Harold Cepero, in a clear act of violation of fundamental rights such as life, liberty and personal integrity.

The NGO Cuban Observatory of Human Rights (OCDH) warned this Monday that, without immediate political, economic and social changes, the demonstrations currently taking place on the communist island could end in tragedy.

Alejandro González Raga, executive director of the OCDH, criticized the illusory promise of a better future under the current regime, pointing to the corruption and indifference that led to the chaos experienced by the population.

“The Cuban population has lived for decades deceived by the promise of a better future that has not arrived and will not arrive, due to the system's incapacity to generate it. Added to this is widespread corruption and indifference to the suffering of others, which have resulted in the situation chaos we live in. Half a century of failures should be enough”, said González Raga.

“The Cuban Observatory for Human Rights holds the Cuban government responsible for situations that may arise due to its repressive actions against the population. Likewise, it holds those who support the Havana regime in international institutions and democratic governments responsible, as they contribute to the maintenance of a status quo that has lasted more than half a century and suffocates and continues to extort the suffering Cuban people,” he added.