Sanan Phongaksorn, the governor of Narathiwat province, told Reuters that the explosives exploded and ignited a fire in an unauthorized warehouse in Mono Market in Su Ngai Kolok district in the southern province bordering Malaysia.

“There are nine dead now, but there may be more as unknown human remains are found,” he added.

About 115 people were injured and taken to hospitals, Sanan said, adding that 106 of them have returned home.

According to Sanan, the explosion damaged more than 200 homes surrounding the warehouse, affecting 365 people, and 20-30 families moved to a shelter.

According to the governor of Narathiwat province, “the fire is under control and the police will thoroughly investigate the cause again.”