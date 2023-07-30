Putin said that Russia is ready for a clash with NATO, although it does not want to

Russian President Vladimir Putin gave a big press conference following the Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg. The video was published on the official site Kremlin.

During his speech, the head of state spoke about Russia’s readiness for a clash with NATO, successes in the course of a special military operation and a grain deal, as well as relations with Africa and a peace initiative in Ukraine.

On Russia’s readiness for a clash with NATO

The head of state said that Russia is ready for any scenario, but does not want a direct military clash with the United States and the countries of the North Atlantic Alliance.

We are always ready for any scenario. But nobody wants this. But if someone wants – not us – but we are ready Vladimir Putin President of Russia

According to Putin, at the initiative of the United States, a special mechanism was once developed to prevent such conflicts. He added that the heads of certain departments communicate directly and have the opportunity to consult in any crisis situation.

Earlier, Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov said that the US and NATO are pushing the world to war and provoking Russia. In his opinion, the West is testing Russia’s reaction to certain actions.

Related materials:

Putin on Russia’s successes during the special operation

Putin said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) were thrown back and stopped in all directions, in the area of ​​​​responsibility of Lieutenant General Andrey Mordvichev, the Russian military went on a counteroffensive.

But of course, everywhere the enemy is stopped and driven back. In two sections they advanced, in one – 15 kilometers along the front. They do this in order to expose their position there: they occupy skyscrapers, create new strongholds, act confidently Vladimir Putin President of Russia

The head of state specified that at present the fighting in Ukraine is not as active as it was two days ago, although the Armed Forces of Ukraine are suffering heavy losses of personnel.

Putin said that the Ukrainian military attacked on foot, the personnel were brought up, thrown out, and the equipment immediately left.

The Russian leader noted that Ukraine has lost 415 tanks since June 4, more than 1.3 thousand armored vehicles of various classes were destroyed, 2/3 of which are Western-made.

Putin also said that he does not consider command and control of the troops his business.

I do not consider command and control of troops to be my business, it is wrong and even harmful. It is impossible to receive from the front line every hour, because the people who are on the front line, they must use only special means of communication, otherwise this is unacceptable from the point of view of their safety Vladimir Putin President of Russia

He said that several times a day he contacts the leadership of the Ministry of Defense or, if necessary, with specific units.

According to Putin, the day before, after all the events of the Russia-Africa summit, he spoke with the commanders of the 58th Army, and with the commander of the 7th regiment, whose fighters distinguished themselves two days ago in battles in the Zaporozhye direction.

On June 27, Vladimir Putin said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have stepped up, but they have not achieved success. He clarified that the main clashes were recorded in the direction of the main attack – Zaporozhye.

Related materials:

Putin on ceasefire in Ukraine and peace talks

Putin said that Russia did not refuse peace talks with Ukraine, but a decree was signed in Kyiv banning them.

According to the head of state, when he explained this circumstance to delegates from Africa, they thought about how they could insist on negotiations if one of the parties refuses them.

Putin indicated that Russia could not fulfill the African Peace Initiative’s ceasefire clause because Ukraine was on the offensive. He called this issue difficult to implement or unrealizable at all.

But the Ukrainian army is advancing, they are in the attack, as they say, they are implementing a large-scale strategic offensive. Why should we apply for a cease-fire? We can’t cease fire when they attack us. Vladimir Putin President of Russia

The Russian leader also noted that African countries have a good attitude towards Ukraine and sincerely wish to end the conflict in the country.

He clarified that some points of the African Peace Initiative are being implemented, in particular, the exchange of prisoners and the solution of family and humanitarian issues related to children. According to him, the idea is good because it is aimed at finding a peaceful solution to the conflict.

Earlier, the Russian President said that he had a frank and useful discussion with African leaders on the situation in Ukraine.

Prior to this, during the Russia-Africa summit, the Russian leader said that Moscow withdrew troops from Kiev in the spring of 2022 at the request of the Ukrainian authorities to conclude a final agreement, but after that they abandoned all agreements.

Putin on the grain deal

Putin said that Africa’s peace plan for Ukraine and grain have nothing to do with each other. He also said that after Russia’s withdrawal from the deal, prices on the world market have risen, so the state will receive more and share part of the income with the poorest countries and supply certain amounts of food for free.

According to the head of state, Russia continues to be the world’s first grain seller, despite attempts by Western countries to prevent this.

He noted that freight and insurance have become more expensive, it is more difficult to make money transfers, but nevertheless, all this is happening.

See also Two accused of committing terrorist attacks in Berdyansk put on the wanted list This is what our companies do, work is underway, and we remain leaders in the sale of wheat – number one in the world. We were number one, and remained number one, despite all the attempts to stop us Vladimir Putin President of Russia

Putin also stressed that there is nothing about Russia’s withdrawal from the grain deal that would not be voiced out loud. He recalled that Moscow requires a subsidiary of Rosselkhozbank to connect to SWIFT, when this condition is met, the country will return to participate in the agreements.

The head of state also noted that the behavior of the West is irrational, and it is impossible to explain it. This, according to him, can only say that Western countries are indifferent to the interests of the needy and poorest countries.

They really didn’t care. But this is doubly immoral. And who received the main money from the supply of Ukrainian grain? Large trading companies They welded on properly, because they took it at a discount, bought it. And they sold at a more or less normal price to prosperous countries. What about the interests of the starving peoples? Vladimir Putin President of Russia

On August 27, Putin said that Western countries were creating obstacles to the supply of grain and fertilizers, hypocritically blaming Russia for the global food crisis.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi also called on the participants of the Black Sea Initiative to reach a consensus as soon as possible, which would allow avoiding the escalation of food problems in the region.

Agreements on the Black Sea grain deal were terminated on July 17. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the continuation of the grain deal has lost its meaning, since it did not justify its humanitarian purpose.