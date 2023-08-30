Fashion | Street fashion came to second hand applications in Finland – We went through their pros and cons

There are big differences in the selections of second-hand applications. HS Nyt went through the pros and cons of popular apps.

Would you like to buy your clothes second-hand, but don’t feel like visiting thrift stores? It’s okay, you don’t have to these days. There are now applications for selling used clothes everywhere.

HS Nyt got to know six second-hand apps and evaluated them based on price, selection and user experience.

1. Depop

Best suited for: for those who wear street fashion

Tariff: €€€€

Finnish sellers have only appeared in the Italian-English Depop application, which was founded in 2011, in recent years. The clothing selection of the internationally operating application focuses on street fashion and small brands. You can find clothes especially for skateboarders and those who dress in y2k fashion. Prices may be relatively high depending on the brand.

The app’s algorithm is clever. It can suggest similar clothes based on just one ad. You can like interesting clothes and come back to make a purchase decision later from the application’s home page.

You can chat with sellers at Depop. The clothes can be delivered either face-to-face or by mail.

2. Tise

Fits best: For Instagramming millennials

Tariff: €€€€

The Norwegian Tise has increased its popularity in the 2020s, especially with the help of influencer collaborations. Among the most visible brand faces in Finland are Maria Veitola, Mikael Gabriel and Natalia Kallio.

Tise works like Instagram: the application follows influencers and sellers, from whom clothes are bought either face-to-face or as Matkahuolto packages.

You can make inexpensive finds from the selection, but mostly the prices are higher than brick-and-mortar flea markets. The clothes of social media influencers may also have a little celebrity extra.

Tise is especially suitable for those who like to follow clothing trends. In autumn, you can browse curated trend categories in the application, such as Fall festivities or Too cool for school.

3. Sellpy

Best suited for: for introverts

Tariff: €€€

The Swedish Sellpy works both online and as an app. The difference to other marketplaces is that in Sellpy, goods change hands without human contact.

You can send clothes in a bag to the company, after which the employees go through them and make sales announcements about them. Possible sales profits can be withdrawn either in cash, credits or donated to charity.

Sellpy’s selection focuses on feminine clothes. There is also a lot of overpriced fast fashion. For example, H&M’s used clothes may correspond to the chain’s store prices.

4. Zadaa

Fits best: for the avid shopper

Tariff: €€€

The Finnish startup Zadaa is more than just a Himoshoppaaja’s thrift shopping gallery. Compared to other applications, there are also the most fast fashion and ultra fast fashion. You won’t necessarily find vintage pearls at Zadaa, but you can find everyday wear and accessories.

There are no gendered clothing selections in Zadaa. However, it is difficult to find masculine clothing items under the categories.

5. Tori.fi

Best suited for: for the traditional tinkerer

Tariff: €

More than 10 years old, Tori.fi is still not dead. Although the market place is especially known for selling sports equipment, children’s accessories and furniture, it also fits clothes.

By setting suitable search guards, you can find a piece of clothing that you have been longing for for a long time in the flood of sales announcements. Like a traditional flea market, the prices are often low.

6. Facebook

Best suited for: for a long face

Tariff: €€

At Facebook flea markets, you can find anything, even if you like everything yv-av mix not attractive. Despite the drama-causing trade, second-hand clothes move quite quickly on Facebook at reasonable prices. Especially if it is a flea group in a certain residential area.