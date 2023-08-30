All new, overalls, livery and helmets

There Ferrari is preparing to experience the home Grand Prix in Monza in the hope of experiencing a weekend diametrically opposed to the one of great suffering that took place in Zandvoort in the Netherlands. A year ago Charles Leclerc conquered the pole position and in the race to try to cope with a more evident tire degradation than that recorded by Max Vestappen’s Red Bull, the Monegasque was called to the pits on the occasion of a Virtual Safety Car with the objective of gaining a few precious seconds in a duel which was ultimately frozen by the final Safety Car caused by the technical knockout of Daniel Ricciardo which led to the conclusion of the race in neutral conditions.

An ending that obviously aroused i boos from the crowd and which sparked quite a few controversies due to the slowness in managing the situation given that Ricciardo’s problem had occurred on the 47th of the 53 scheduled laps.

As happened in 2022, Ferrari has also prepared one in this edition livery and celebratory suits for the Italian Grand Prix in Monza in which Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will race with cars characterized by a mixture of red, yellow and black.

A retro suit deserves an old school helmet 😎 –#Carlossainz pic.twitter.com/oL0uh53GmV — Carlos Sainz (@Carlossainz55) August 30, 2023

The two ensigns of the Scuderia di Maranello will also have gods ‘unique’ helmets for the occasion. Charles Leclerc will sport a yellow helmet with the tricolor visible when viewed from above with the ‘motto’ “One team, one dream” inside the red, white and green “a stable, a dream”. Carlos Sainz, on the other hand, will race with a black helmet and the number #55 clearly visible on a white circular background in the ‘billiard ball’ style as well as recalling the yellow-red livery also on the helmet with the Ferrari logo in full.