





07:36 On the stage of the Salle Pleyel, the Lebanese trumpeter Ibrahim Maalouf during the finale of Stéphane Rolland's Summer 2024 Haute Couture show. © Mediatv

What's on the designers' minds? Wim Wenders claims that Yohji Yamamoto has the power to heal people without the need for a therapist. Meanwhile, Jeanne Friot delves into her own lesbian love story; Stéphane Rolland invites students from two Paris fashion schools on stage, as his collection questions the relationship between East and West; and Julien Fournié embraces the aesthetics of Hitchcock's heroine to overthrow the patriarchy.