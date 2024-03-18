United States | Trump: Abortion rights should be restricted at the federal level

Trump is scheduled to state his position on the weekly abortion limit in the coming weeks.

Stateside presumptive Republican presidential nominee, former president Donald Trump has taken a stand on abortion rights on the Fox channel. According to Trump, he supports limiting the right to abortion when a certain number of weeks have passed since the pregnancy.

He did not specify what this number of weeks is.

The New York Times reported in Februarythat Trump would have told his inner circle that the number of weeks was 16. According to the sources, the ban would not apply to pregnancies that originated from incest or rape, or if the mother's life is in danger.

Trump is scheduled to announce his position in the coming weeks.

Abortion rights are becoming one of the most controversial issues in November's presidential election. Trump has avoided commenting on the issue so as not to alienate voters from the party's conservative wing.

Incumbent President, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has said that he wants to restore the country's broad abortion rights, which were overturned by the Supreme Court's decision in the summer of 2022.

Trump, on the other hand, said on Fox that he is proud of the Supreme Court's decision. Three judges appointed by Trump during his presidency sit in the court.

The Supreme Court's 2022 decision made it possible for states to define their own abortion laws. Some of the states have banned abortions almost completely, while others have expanded the right to abortion, such as Maryland.

Biden and his supporters have repeatedly claimed that polls on the subject show that the majority of Americans are against federal abortion bans.