Maria Rosaria Omaggio “was a champion”. Francesca Barbi Marinetti tells AdnKronos remembering her actress friend who died at the age of 67. “She will be missed by many friends, she was a person who managed to keep you in your heart. She was very generous, passionate, ironic. It was wonderful to go to the theater or cinema with her because she had a subtle and surprising knowledge and critical ability. He was a person who deserved much more in the Italian cultural panorama“. “I hope – she continues – that she will be remembered not only for her extraordinary interpretations, like that of Oriana Fallaci, but also for her ability to bring people together and promote refined cultural situations”.

Francesca Barbi Marinetti, an art curator and organizer of cultural events, shared “passionate and extraordinary moments” with Omaggio. She says we met for work reasons. It all began “when my mother, Luce Marinetti, was still alive, and Maria Rosaria had contacted her. Then we saw each other and hung out for a few years. When my mother’s death approached, a very important friendship was born. There was a deep level of affinity between us“.

She was, recalls Barbi Marinetti, “a wonderful Cristina from Sweden in 2015 alongside Alessandro Benvenuti during the Roman Carnival at Palazzo Corsini in a truly beautiful and interesting recital in which I had involved her. As often happens with very intelligent people – he adds – it had many facets. She was a person capable, among other things, of cultivating extraordinary friendships very different from each other by dedicating herself to the people who were dear to her. The most important moments with Maria Rosaria were the personal ones. She was also a scholar”.

In recent months, in fact, she was busy writing “a very interesting and beautiful book on ancient Rome. I’m sorry that she wasn’t able to finish it. She was a person with a thousand facets”, says her friend who concludes: “She started when she was 16, she was little more than a child in those years she made herself known “for her participation in television programmes”, such as ‘Canzonissima’ with Pippo Baudo “and for lighter films, but then she was a champion”.