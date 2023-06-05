with photosFarmer Steffi Verhagen and her Roel, known from the tenth season of farmer seeks wife from 2018, became parents for the second time on Thursday. The boy listens to the name Jop, but that is not how the couple from Boekel currently call him.

“Jop is doing very well,” the two say via the show’s website. “He drinks well, sleeps well and is very content.”

The baby has “big hands and feet,” the couple said. ‘So we already call him ‘the whopper of Boekel.’ Jop is the brother of Sterre Yvon Madelon, who was born in early 2021 and named after farmer seeks wife– presenter Yvon Jaspers. ‘Sterre is super sweet to Jop,’ the couple say. “Very cute to see.”

The little Jop of farmer Steffi and Roel. © Private photo, via KRO-NCRV



Stallion owner Steffi and her Roel cannot believe their luck. ‘As a family we are now in a kind of bubble. We are very aware of what the four of us are currently experiencing.’ Steffi will never forget how blessed she is, she said when she announced her pregnancy earlier. ‘We are aware that this is anything but self-evident for many. We are therefore very happy and more than happy that we have been awarded this once again.’ See also Volkswagen design gets a touch of Bentley

It rains congratulations on social media, including from Jaspers. ‘Yes there he is!’ she writes. ‘Awesome! Hurrah! Welcome to the world dear Jop! You have chosen beautiful parents and the sweetest sister you could wish for!’



