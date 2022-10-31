Russian President Putin said that the call for partial mobilization in the country is over

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the call for partial mobilization in the country is over. It is reported on the site Kremlin.

“It has been completed, the end has been set,” the politician said during a press conference following a trilateral meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Sochi.

The Russian leader added that 260,000 of the partially mobilized people are not participating in hostilities, but are being trained, and the mobilization is completed.

The politician also said that he would discuss with lawyers whether a separate decree was needed to complete partial mobilization in the country.

Frankly, I didn’t even think about it, I’ll talk with lawyers whether it is necessary to announce by decree that it is completed Vladimir Putin President of Russia

According to him, partial mobilization was announced by decree, because “it is impossible otherwise.” “But this was done at the suggestion of the Ministry of Defense, this is natural,” he said.

Completion of partial mobilization

Putin announced a partial mobilization on 21 September. It was stated that those who had previously undergone military training and had certain military registration specialties were subject to conscription. First of all, those who have combat experience were called up.

On October 28, the head of the Russian Defense Ministry, General of the Army Sergei Shoigu, reported to the President of Russia on the completion of partial mobilization in the country.

The target set by you – 300,000 people – has been completed. No additional tasks planned Sergei Shoigu Minister of Defense of Russia

The events related to the draft have been held since September 21. The head of the department also said that 13,000 people volunteered for the troops as part of the mobilization.

Shoigu also instructed to report on the completion of partial mobilization measures by November 1. The General Staff of the Armed Forces (AF) of the country sent the relevant instructions to the commanders of the military districts and the commander of the Northern Fleet, the military department specified.

In addition, all the personnel of the military registration and enlistment offices, which was involved in providing partial mobilization, were ordered to return from October 31 to performing their duties as usual. In the future, the work of the military commissariats in manning the Russian Armed Forces will be organized by two categories of Russians: volunteers and candidates for military service under a contract.

Possible resumption of mobilization

Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Defense Yuri Shvytkin allowed the resumption of partial mobilization with a certain change in the situation.

We understand that it is difficult to predict now. Today we are talking about the completion of partial mobilization, but it is possible to continue it. Maybe the situation will change and additional mobilized people will be needed. Gotta get them from somewhere. Yuri Shvytkin Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Defense

Shvytkin also suggested that when traveling to another country, men would continue to be asked to provide a certificate from the military registration and enlistment office with permission to leave.

According to Shoigu, after the completion of partial mobilization in Russia, the military registration and enlistment offices will continue to recruit only by accepting volunteers and candidates for contract service.

During a report to Putin on the completion of partial mobilization, Shoigu also said that 218,000 mobilized people were already at training grounds, and 82,000 were in the special operation zone.

Those who participate in combat operations will receive the status of a combat veteran and the corresponding package of social benefits Sergei Shoigu Minister of Defense of Russia

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, in turn, in response to a question about whether new mobilization instructions could come to Russian regions, urged to focus on the words of the Russian Defense Minister.