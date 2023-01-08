The surfing world is mourning the death of 47-year-old Brazilian champion Marcio Freire, who died while surfing the waves in Portugal in the Praia do Norte area, near the very popular Nazaré beach for this type of sport. The surfer would have fallen while riding a wave and when he was rescued by lifeguards his heart had already given out. The area is famous for the Nazaré Canyon, the underwater depression 170 kilometers long and 5 deep which favors the formation of waves even tens of meters high like the 26-meter record ridden by the German Sebastian Steudtner in October 2020. Freire was a member of the “Mad dogs”, a trio of surfers from Bahia who face giant waves. His fellow surfer Thiago Jacare paid tribute on Instagram to his friend and colleague whom he called “more than an idol” and “a real hero”.



