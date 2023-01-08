PS Sunday, January 8, 2023, 2:06 p.m.



Marcos, the four-year-old boy from Valencia with a rare intestinal disease, has ‘recovered’ his stuffed animal ‘Fantito’, which he lost a few days ago in the Parc Central de València.

A child “with a huge heart” contacted Marcos’s family to give him a “Fantito 2.0”, his parents have explained through the Instagram account in which they share their son’s day-to-day life to make his life visible. illness.

Although the lost stuffed animal has not appeared, the new ‘Fantito’ is identical to the previous toy that always accompanied him, also when he has to go to the hospital.

“With a lot of love (the child) explained that he had to wash it because it was very dirty,” said his parents, who have indicated that Marcos thinks it is the original stuffed animal. “And the magic was done!”, they have celebrated.

The stuffed animal was lost on December 29 during a walk through the Parc Central in Valencia. Marcos’s parents started a campaign on social networks and papered the park with posters with the photo of ‘Fantito’, for which they even offered a reward.