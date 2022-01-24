Genoa – He was the man of vinyls kept with affection in the homes of the Genoese, sold by the hundreds of thousands – without ever appearing in any ranking – in forty years of career. But on the day of farewell to Piero Parodi, born in 1935, who died last Friday from the complications of a serious kidney problem, his music and his memories travel on social networks and spread beyond all borders through Youtube: artisanal videos made of photographic sequences whose views suddenly rise to reach, now that it is no longer there, a much larger audience.