“It is customary to associate the name of Forghieri with Formula 1, but Mauro has designed cars that have been protagonists in all sectors of the competition: from the European Mountain Championships, to the great endurance races, to Formula 2, and to the Gran Turismo races from competition. The final version of the Ferrari GTO is the result of his work. Forghieri designed the whole car, from the engine to the gearbox and the chassis. And he invented many engines: 8 cylinders at 90 °, 12 cylinders from 60 to 180 degrees, 6 cylinders and 12 supercharged cylinders. He is undoubtedly the most prolific, most versatile and most victorious designer in the history of Italian racing motoring.“, With these words Giampaolo Dallara had described Mauro Forghierifully grasping the indelible mark left in the racing world by the historic Italian engineer.

In Ferrari from 1959 to 1984, under his technical direction the Maranello team won seven constructors’ world titles, four drivers and 54 wins. The first race victory in Germany in 1963 with John Surtees’ Ferrari 156 F1-63, the first world championship in 1964 always with the Englishman in the Ferrari 158. From his pencil the first ailerons in Formula 1 were born, in 1964, and the successful series of 312 cars with which he gave the titles to Niki Lauda and Jody Scheckter.

The editorial staff of FormulaPassion.it he clings to Mauro Forghieri’s family, offering his heartfelt condolences.