He opened up and told the hell about his life during and after Friends. Matthew Perry risked dying from his addiction

Recently, the well-known actor Matthew Perry he told some very personal details of his private life. Details that most were unaware of.

Everyone loved and appreciated him as Chandler from “Friends”. But few knew that while she acted in front of the cameras, he fought a hard one battle behind the scenes. She waited to get out of that dark period and be sure not to fall into it again, before opening herself completely to the public, through theautobiography “Friends, Lovers and the Terrible Thing”. Autobiography which has already been published in the United States and which will arrive in Italy on November 8th.

Between the pages, Matthew Perry recounted his difficult childhood. L’abandonment of his fatherthe many women that he had in his life and that he always left, for fear that they were the ones to do it first (like Julia Roberts). His acting roles, Friends and the dependence. The well-known actor has tried to rehabilitate himself 15 times and has also undergone many colon surgeries.

Once, in one of the darkest moments of his life, Matthew Perry ingested 55 Vicodin tablets with a liter of vodka. He ended up with a gastrointestinal perforation and was hospitalized for several weeks while trying to hold on to life. Today he is aware of having been one step away from the end, of being I live by a miracle. He then told:

In a coma for five months and then another five months in the hospital, the intestines burst from alcohol and opioid abuse.

Today he talks about it with an open heart, because he finally has took back his life and he is certain that he will not fall back into that “darkness” again.

For years he has been in hiding, he has tried not to make his colleagues at Friends understand his problems. The dark side of success, a reality that today has decided to tell everyone. The actor hopes his colleagues will read his words and show up with him. He revealed: