“I ask CAF to hold the final match on Monday,” assistant coach of the Egyptian national team Diaa El-Sayed said in the press conference after the “Pharaohs” beat Cameroon 3-1 on penalties.

“Senegal has benefited from an extra day of rest, I hope that as the third-place match (from Sunday to Saturday) was presented, we will play on Monday,” added the master, who attended the conference instead of Portuguese coach Carlos Queiroz, who was sent off in the match.

This was the third match in a row in which Egypt resorted to two additional games in the current version, after it narrowly made its way to the round of four after colliding with difficult confrontations in the playoffs, starting with a victory over Ivory Coast on penalties, and then Morocco 2-1 after the extension.

Senegal reached the final, Wednesday, by defeating Burkina Faso (3-1), while Egypt eliminated the hosts, Thursday, on penalties, after a goalless draw in the original and extra time.

It is worth noting that in the 2019 edition, the two semi-final matches were held on the same day. In 2017, Egypt benefited from an additional day of rest more than Cameroon, but despite that they lost the final match (2-1).