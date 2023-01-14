His last public appearance was on Tuesday, January 12, in the recent edition of the Golden Globes. The press highlighted that She looked thinner than usual and perhaps sadder than ever. –no doubt about it– after one of his four sons, Benjamin Keough, took his own life in 2020.

The missing only daughter of Elvis Presley, whose death occurred on Thursday night at the age of 54, attended the gala to give her support to Austin Butler, who won best actor for, in the words of Lisa Marie herself, his ” successful” and “authentic” interpretation of his father in the recent biopic about the King of Rock.

The announcement of his death was made by his mother, Priscilla Presley, with whom he arrived precisely at the Golden Globes. The traditional walk on the red carpet was done, however, with Jerry Schilling, Elvis’s old friend, and it is during an interview that he gives a journalist from the Extra medium that Lisa Schilling is heard saying, “I’m going to grab your arm.” Two days later, she died at West Hills Hospital in Los Angeles. after suffering a cardiac arrest.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us. She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever met. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thanks for the love and prayers. There will be no further comment at this time,” Priscilla Presley said in the statement sent to the press on Thursday night.

Reactions in Hollywood

Knowing his departure, various Hollywood stars spoke out showing their regret.

“This is devastating news. Lisa had the best smile I’ve ever known. She would light up any room. My heart is broken. I find some comfort in the fact that she is reunited with her son Benjamin, ”said the actor. Nicolas Cage the third of the four husbands she had, in a statement collected by The Hollywood Reporter.

Lisa Marie Presley She was married four times: first to Danny Keough (Benjamin’s father) in the 1980s, then to the late Michael Jackson, then to Nicolas Cage, and finally to Michael Lockwood, whose marriage lasted ten years, from the 2006 to 2016.