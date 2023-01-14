His Excellency Dr. Mubarak Saeed Al Shamsi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Center for Technical and Vocational Education and Training, inaugurated; The first session of the Engineering and Technological Skills Challenge, organized by the Center from January 11 to February 14, with the participation of more than 600 male and female citizens, competing in 13 specialized skills, at the headquarters of applied technology high schools in all emirates of the country, where the challenge was launched. From the Applied Technology Complex in Falaj Al Mualla, Umm Al Quwain, and its competitions continued on January 11-12, amidst a great turnout and interaction from students.

His Excellency Dr. Mubarak Saeed Al Shamsi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Center for Technical and Vocational Education and Training, said: This new initiative is being launched by the center for the first time. Within the strategy of “Abu Dhabi Technical” to achieve the directives of the wise leadership; towards the need to continue working; To discover, develop and refine the skills of the country’s youth, in various industrial, technical and professional disciplines, pointing out that the first session of the “Skills Challenge” also comes within the “Abu Dhabi Technical” plan to discover and select 250 Emirati talents, from the distinguished competencies in the aforementioned specializations, to nominate them to participate. In the competitions of the National Competition for Emirates Skills, and then joining the Emirates Skills team, which represents the country in the International Skills Competition, stressing the center’s keenness to provide opportunities and a scientific and applied atmosphere; and the international standards necessary for competition and exchange of experiences among the youth of the Emirates, in a way that contributes to developing their skills according to the highest levels, and enabling them to compete globally, and future skills as one of the priorities of the next fifty-year plan in the country; Among the necessities of creating Emirati competencies capable of meeting the requirements of the UAE Strategy 2071 and Abu Dhabi Vision 2030.

His Excellency Dr. Mubarak Al Shamsi follows up the performance of the contestants in the skills challenge in Falaj Al Mualla, Umm Al Quwain

The Director General of the Abu Dhabi Center for Technical and Vocational Education and Training concluded his speech by saying, “I am confident that the youth of the Emirates have the creative capabilities to win this challenge and highlight their specialized skills. In turn, we are with them and we will continue to put forward innovative initiatives and programs, in order to manufacture advanced and creative national cadres in all engineering disciplines.” technology, and in accordance with the highest international standards, in a manner that guarantees the international leadership of the country in all fields and the technical and vocational education and training sector.

Engineer Ali Muhammad Al Marzouqi, Head of Emirates Skills at Abu Dhabi Technical College, said that the “Skills Challenge 2023” competitions will continue at the Applied Technology High School in Ras Al Khaimah on January 16-17, then Fujairah on January 18-19, then Ajman Technical Complex on January 23-24. And on the 20-26th in Sharjah, and on the 31st of January and the first of February in Abu Dhabi, and in Al-Ain on the 6th-7th of February, and in the Baynunah complex in Al Dhafra region on the 8th-9th of February. Next February 14th, God willing, where the competitions will be held under specialized arbitration supervision that applies the same standards in force in international competitions for skills, to ensure outstanding performance for all.