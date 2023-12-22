Far Right | “Herranjestas anyway” – the club house of the Finnish extreme right suddenly appeared next door to the stock market giant

The extreme right has rented a building in Hyvinkää, where it plans to organize concerts, martial arts training, sauna evenings and party meetings. Events can also serve as a recruitment channel.
Lasse Kerkelä HS, Teemu Nieminen
“My goodness at least.”
This is what a woman riding a bicycle on Konenkatu in Hyvinkää comments when she hears about the new users of the low gabled building next door.
During the rest of the year, the building has started to function as a place of activity named the cultural center Otsola, where the extreme right plans to organize events.
