Yesterday the Wall Street Journal revealed a strategy that would send the automotive world back to the Stone Age: the Biden administration is considering the possibility of increasing duties on some Chinese products, including electric cars, in an attempt to strengthen the America's clean energy industry. A pure electoral maneuver in the attempt (in vain because Trump doesn't fight for populism) to regain ground against the aggressive Donald. The Wall Street Journal has no doubts, citing several sources and explaining that the maneuver seems imminent.

An increase in tariffs would allow Biden to show a tough fist towards China during the 2024 election campaign, Trump's typical electoral terrain. But it would perhaps definitively condemn the American auto industry to oblivion. It should be remembered that duties on Chinese electric vehicles are already set at 25%. An enormity that only ended up making the Chinese offer more aggressive and the American one less competitive.

To the point that we can say that US industry is already dead. Just two facts to understand the matter: in 1960 Detroit was the richest city in America. Now she is the poorest. No other city in the world has collapsed so quickly: in its heyday Detroit had 43 (forty-three!) car factories. Now only 2 (two!). Without forgetting that in 1929 five million cars were produced in the USA, while the rest of the world produced a total of 500 thousand. Especially in the twenties, thirties and forties the United States represented the motoring avant-garde of the twentieth century.

Now oblivion. But it gets worse: in fact it seems that history teaches nothing because, when in the 1980s Europe introduced a 10% customs duty on imports of Japanese cars and 3% on their spare parts it was 'beginning of the end. Many Japanese car manufacturers (Honda, Nissan and Toyota first and foremost) built factories in various European countries to get around the duties, obtaining endless subsidies from those countries that taxed them on the other hand. Not only that: the engineering, strategic and technical effort that the Japanese had to endure made them almost invincible. Not to mention that those duties paralyzed free trade and in turn cost 1 billion euros in “counter-duties” paid every year by European companies exporting to Japan.

And, in fact, it is no coincidence that in 1988 the economic partnership agreement was signed, the largest ever negotiated by the EU. Indeed, a double agreement signed by the European Union and Japan: that of strategic partnership and that of economic partnership. It was a turning point and from there we then arrived at the Jefta (Japan Europe free trade agreement), which also affected other areas such as the environment and immigration and which within seven years would lead to the elimination of all duties on cars built in Japan and marketed in Europe . History teaches nothing.