Despite the complicated situation that Ubisoft is currently experiencing, it seems that the French company is not yet ready to throw in the towel. Thus, new reports ensure that Not only far cry 7 would already be in development, but a multiplayer dedicated to the series would also come into our hands in the future.

According to sources close to Kotaku and Insider Gaming, Ubisoft Montreal would already be working on far cry 7 and a separate multiplayer, both of which would hit the market in the fall of 2025.. At the moment, the French company has not confirmed or denied this information.

Insider Gaming has pointed out that far cry 7 it would no longer be developed using the Dunia Engine, the one the series has used in the past, but the Snowdrop would be the right engine for this job. This software was used to create The Divisionand Ubisoft Massive is using it to bring both Avatar: Frontiers of Pandoralike the open world game of Star Wars.

While it sounds strange to see two such games in development, it has been pointed out that this was not the case. Originally, far cry 7 and the multiplayer were a single project, but have disbanded for unknown reasons. For its part, the multiplayer is described as an extraction FPS set in Alaska.

We can only wait for Ubisoft to provide additional information, something that may not happen this year. On related topics, far cry 7 it could be a game as a service. Similarly, here you can check our review of farcry 6.

Editor’s Note:

While the Far Cry series has fallen into a formula that many don’t like, these are still quality games. we hope that far cry 7 be free of the development problems that have plagued other Ubisoft studios.

