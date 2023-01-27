Slowly the first reviews from critics are arriving, with the first ones votesOf Hi-Fi Rushan Xbox exclusive, which talk about a great game, well done in every aspect, moreover with a decidedly attractive price. Consider that for now the reviews are few, but it is worth listing them:

AltChar – 100 / 100

XboxEra – 9.5/10

VGC – 4/5

Kakuchopurei – 80/100

The reason for such a low number of reviews is easy to explain: Hi-Fi Rush was announced and released at the same time, without the press having had the opportunity to prove it beforehand. So each magazine had to independently manage the processing of the articles. Not bad, one might say.

Either way, it’s the first reviews they agree in speaking of a great surprise, as well as a very fun title thanks to its simple and captivating mechanics, as well as the cartoon visual style, decidedly distant from that of the other games of the Tango Gameworks software house. In short, the critics seem to agree with Steam users, who are giving very positive evaluations to Hi-Fi Rush.

There are currently no negative reviews to report, so it’s difficult to report specific criticisms. In short, it is a game to try at all costs, especially if you are a subscriber to Xbox Game Pass and you can have it without spending anything.