In “Al fondo hay sitio”, one of the couples that has been consolidated in the last chapters is the one made up of Cristóbal and Laila. After her arrival in Lima from Spain, the young chef stayed to live in the house of Francesca Maldini and since then he won the heart of ‘Cris’, and they became in love. Later, she rose to be the manager at Francesca’s, since Alessia was removed from the position after throwing a plate of food at the mayor’s son. The only one affected by the relationship has not been ‘Ale’, but also July, who continues to be in love with Diego Montalbán’s son.

In order to get away from him, now Charo’s niece asked Javier Alegria, his friend from high school, who becomes his crush. The last conversation they both had in the kitchen made it clear to the young woman that the restaurant waiter only wants Laia. Therefore, she wants to forget about him.

Regarding this, there are fans who criticize the attitude of the Maldini mansion employee in the series, but there are also others who want to see ‘Cris’ suffer and ask for a new character to join July and make her jealous. And so this one, finally, values ​​the young woman. Anything can happen on the soap opera, so it’s just a matter of waiting to see what else is coming.

Which actor should make it to “Al fondo hay sitio”?

According to the followers of “Al fondo hay sitio”, the actor who gave life to Gregorio in “Maricucha 2”, Carlos Alonso Thornton, should join the cast of the América TV soap opera. As you remember, the artist played the leading man in the production that ended last month.

Who is Carlos Alonso Thornton?

Carlos Thornton is an actor and musician from the band Maceradoz. In “Maricucha 2”, shared scenes with Patricia Barreto and Andrés Vílchez. On her Instagram account, she has more than 10,000 followers and has shared photos of the work she did and her travels.

Capture of the video that the actor published in November 2022. Photo: Instagram/@carlosathor

Where to SEE “Al fondo hay sitio”?

You can see “At the bottom there is room” throughAmerica TV. In case you want to connect via ONLINE, you can do it totally FREE through América TVGO, the streaming service in which you will also find the complete episodes of the previous seasons of the national production.

