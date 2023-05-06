“Super Mario Bros: The Movie” was a complete success in Latin America and worldwide thanks to the love they have for the Nintendo character. The film ended up being one of the best premieres of 2023 and the numbers back it up. The specialized press gave the delivery a high score, surpassing some Marvel films such as “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”. Now, one of the details that did not go unnoticed was business phone number of Mario and Luigi. From Mexico, some fans tried to call and were surprised by the response.

YOU CAN SEE: SEP Calendar 2023: when are the April and May holidays? New modified school agenda

What happens if I call the Mario Bros. number that appears in the movie?

Mario Bros. fans who went to see the live-action film did not miss any details of the delivery. One of them was the contact of the business of the plumbers Mario and Luigi. In one of the scenes, the advertisement showed this number: 19-29-55-MARIO (62-746).

From Mexico, netizens began to check if that number was real and got a big surprise. When you dial, the following comes out:

Thanks for calling Super Mario Bros. Plumbing. It’s me, Luigi. If you need a service, send us a text at the same number you just called. Send us a message about any problems wherever you live.

Why is Mario called that?

According to Nintendo workers in Washington, they started calling him Mario because it reminded them of the farmhouse on the property. The man’s name was Mario Segale. Also, according to the book “Game over: press star to continue”Shigeru Miyamoto he heard the name and liked it.

In an interview with NPR, miyamoto stated that he perceived that name and said: “Oh, Mario is a great name, let’s use it.”. Since then, the designer’s passage through video games had no rest.

YOU CAN SEE: When is “Super Mario Bros: The Movie” coming to Netflix? Everything you need to know

How much money has “Super Mario Bros: The Movie” grossed?

According to the portal Forbes Mexicothe movie of “Super Mario Bros” has raised more than 850 million dollars And it is not the only record of the film. The adventures of the plumber Mario and his brother Luigi have managed to get the best premiere of a video game tape.

#call #Mario #Bros #number #appears #movie