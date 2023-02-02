It was an open secret, but the signing was finally officially completed: Jorge Meré is a new Cádiz player. The Spanish central defender went unnoticed by Mexican soccer and now he will have a new opportunity in LaLiga. The central could not consolidate neither with América nor with Mazatlán.
The truth is that with the Eagles he received opportunities by drops and was never able to demonstrate his qualities. Through his social networks, the 25-year-old footballer said goodbye to Club América and the fans.
“It hasn’t been an easy few years, but I’ll keep the positive things I’ve experienced at a club as big as Club América. It’s time to take a step forward #EstoEsAmérica”
– Jorge Mere
In a second publication, Meré shared a photograph with the Cádiz shield and stated that “I really wanted to be here”.
Jorge Meré arrived at Club América in January 2022 and barely played ten games with this squad. He was later loaned to Mazatlán FC, but things did not improve, and he only played 405 minutes over six games.
Despite the fact that his stay at América was very short and he really did not play many minutes, a sector of the Águilas fans wished Meré the best and regretted his departure from the institution.
“You seem like an excellent player to me and they didn’t give you the opportunity to prove yourself on the field, good luck in Cádiz,” said a crema-blue follower on social networks. “All the success in the world in Cádiz. It’s a pity that they haven’t given you enough opportunities here,” said another fan.
“I know you have football quality, I wanted to see you longer, play in America. Circumstances and times did not add up, but best wishes,” added another fan.
Jorge Meré arrives at Cádiz under great pressure: the team is currently in the relegation zone. Apparently the player left America on loan, so a return to the Eagles should not be ruled out at some point.
