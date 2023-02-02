Boom of new businesses in the province of Genoa: the balance between registrations and cancellations is positive for the second consecutive year after 2020 (+329), the second best in the last ten years. This is what can be deduced from the Movimprese data, elaborated on the basis of the Register of Companies of the Chambers of Commerce. “In Genoa – commented the president of the Chamber of Genoa Luigi Attanasio – the result of the balance between openings and closures in the first year after the pandemic is positive and is driven first of all by construction but also by real estate, tourism, the professions and from services in general, confirming the fact that the advanced tertiary sector remains the fastest growing sector of our economy”. Specifically in the province of Genoa there are 84,881 companies registered with the Chamber of Commerce in 2022 and after the abrupt stop in 2020 (when the balance stopped at -314) and the rebound in 2021 (+763), with 2022 the balance between openings and closures stands at slightly lower values ​​than in 2021, but still decidedly high compared to the averages of recent years, reaching 329 more businesses between January and December. With a growth of 0.38% which, excluding the +0.89% of 2021, represents the second best figure in the last decade.

According to the report, the construction sector above all contributed to the positive balance with +342 companies, followed by real estate activities +69, professional, scientific and technical activities +65, tourism +49, information and communication services +39 and financial and insurance activities +29. On the other hand, trade is negative, 324 fewer businesses, manufacturing activities -52 and agriculture -28.

However, Genoa remains the rear light in terms of the growth rate of businesses with a +0.38% which is lower than the regional one (+0.51%), the North-West (0.86%) and the national one ( 0.79%). Finally, at the regional level, there are 159,807 registered companies and the balance between registered and closed companies it is equal to +824 companies with a growth rate of 0.51%.