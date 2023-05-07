After revealing that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer, Christian Thorsen was remembered by fans of “At the bottom there is room”. The actor won the affection of the Peruvian audience after participating for several seasons in the América TV series with the role of Raúl del Prado, better known as “Platanazo”. His role in the fiction produced by Efraín Aguilar, at that time, was one of the most beloved. For this reason, in this note we remember how the character’s emotional goodbye was and how his last scene was in one of the most watched programs in Peru.

What happened to the ‘Platanazo’ of “Al fondo hay sitio”?

The actor Christian Thorsen, who played “Platanazo” in “Al fondo hay sitio” during its first 8 seasons, recently revealed through a video that he had prostate cancer and that he received this diagnosis almost a year ago.

“I was diagnosed in June 2022 with prostate cancer that metastasized to the bone and lung”says the artist in the video, in which he adds that at that time they had predicted between 12 and 36 months to live.

What happened to Charo and the ‘Platanazo’ in “AFHS”?

In the last scene of the ‘Platanazo’ in “In the background there is room”, Raúl arrives at Charo’s house after learning that he is going to marry Koky. Far from wanting to cause them problems —by then he already has a new partner—, he only comes over to say goodbye and wish the couple the best of luck.

“You are a great woman and you deserve to be very happy. You, Koky, take care of her. Never leave her”, pronounces del Prado before saying goodbye. Immediately afterwards, he gets into his car and leaves Las Lomas forever along with his girlfriend. Since then, the character has not appeared in the series again and “Charito” ended up getting divorced.

Fans support Christian Thorsen in his battle against cancer

On social networks, the fans of “Al fondo hay sitio” did not hesitate to express their love for the actor with messages of support. This was to be expected, since during the ninth and tenth season several viewers have been protesting for the producers to bring back his character.

“We are with you, ‘Platanazo’, a lot of strength and blessings”, “We love you”, “Everything will be fine”, were some of the most repeated comments and with the greatest number of likes. Will Christian Thorsen return to the series? For now, we will have to keep waiting.