Third time and third place on the starting grid. Carlos Sainz’s Saturday was rather bittersweet, because he lacked that extra something to be able to take advantage of a great opportunity by at least obtaining the front row, placing himself in front of that Fernando Alonso capable of putting his Aston Martin in second place despite having completed the first attempt on used rubber.

The Spaniard from Ferrari paid the price above all for a first attempt that was not up to par, in which a far from ideal tire preparation also weighed. A run that the Madrid native himself defined as “nothing special”, not hiding a pinch of disappointment for a missed opportunity.

A real pity, because throughout the weekend the Prancing Horse driver had in any case shown a good feeling with the car, recovering from that difficult weekend in Baku where he hadn’t been able to find the necessary confidence to extract the last tenths.

The time obtained today certainly does not represent the real potential of the SF-23 on the flying lap, neither with Sainz nor with Leclerc of course. And it is precisely for this reason that both riders of the Red Team did not hide their regrets, also because, according to the Spaniard, perhaps pole position was not entirely an out-of-reach dream.

“Certainly the time we set today doesn’t represent the maximum value of the car and there was a lot to extract in the second attempt managing to put together the lap. The first run of Q3 was nothing special, I didn’t have any pace, also due to some tire warming problems”.

“I think I could have dueled with Checo [Perez] in qualifying with a clean lap, but in the race I think Red Bull is too superior. The feeling is that maybe today, with a clean lap, we could have thought of putting her on pole, but in the end all the drivers think the same way,” said the Ferrarista at the end of qualifying.

Just like last year, the Miami track is proving to be extremely complex for the riders, not so much for the layout, but rather for an asphalt that once again disappointed expectations. As soon as you go outside the ideal line, the risk of going out is extremely high, as demonstrated by the numerous spins and multiple accidents of the last two days.

“It’s difficult, because maybe you go off the ideal line in one point, you can’t find the ideal apex and you lose two tenths as happened to me in the first attempt of Q3. Everyone made mistakes with the new tyres, they are particular, as is the asphalt, and it wasn’t easy to put together a lap,” added Sainz.

One aspect that clearly emerged from these two days of action on the track is that the SF-23 is a particular car, almost unpredictable according to the Spaniard. “In high-speed corners especially. We saw Charles against the wall, I was also very close to having two accidents during the third free practice session, in the same spot. Our car is quite unpredictable at the moment, we are trying to make the most of it as best we can, but both Charles and I are really at the limit. Sometimes it happens. It’s difficult at the moment, but we’re trying to improve and if you can put it all together, you can have a good lap.”

From a personal point of view, for the Madrilenian it is a much better weekend than last week’s, when in Baku he struggled to find the necessary confidence to find those last tenths needed to keep up with his opponents. The good start in Miami once again gave confidence in the car and peace of mind.

“For me it is a confirmation that Baku is a special case, a strange weekend for me. We have not changed any parts on the car but all of a sudden everything is back to normal. I’m much calmer now, I’ve found my rhythm again. What we saw in Australia was already a good foundation to build on and I think they were really good in the first corners of the second attempt, so I’m one hundred”.