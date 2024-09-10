PlayStation 5 Pro It has finally been announced with great fanfare by Sonywhich is a version of the console with almost twice the power, which will allow users to enjoy their favorite video games with an optimization that reaches the level of the PC versions of said releases. Fans were excited about the announcement, but not everything was good, as there were some who were upset by certain features that were announced as important.

Among the main complaints is the price, which is $699 USDwhich is 200 more than the model currently on the market. The second was the fact that parts such as the disc reader and the base to place on the console are sold separately. Finally, there is the fact of the uncertainty about whether we will see a major game for its release in stores, since there is nothing planned for the November 7th by part of Sonynothing that shows us the power of the hardware.

Trying really hard to see the difference between PS5 and PS5 Pro graphics pic.twitter.com/5dXhFfVj2y — Celina🌙セリーナ (@tkn0801) September 10, 2024

We are going to see something… PS5 Pro (without base or reader) – €800 Base for the console – €30 Disc player – 120€ In total it would really be €950. We are facing the biggest scandal in the history of video game consoles, a history of more than 50 years. pic.twitter.com/GlBPOZNyGJ — Mario_Tierra (@Tierra100able_) September 10, 2024

I haven’t seen so many people angry about the PS5 Pro price since they announced the PS3 and its price. We know how that ended then, right? pic.twitter.com/LpbunwNN5c — The Bits Analyst (@analistadebits) September 10, 2024

€800. Don’t stand. Not disk drive. We knew this reveal could turn out bad, but holy moly, this is a gigantic letdown from Sony. What about this is “with deeply engaged players […] in mind” (PS Blog), apart from an “they will buy anything we throw at them” expectation?#PS5Pro pic.twitter.com/GJkwmwwYCy —Does it play? (@DoesItPlay1) September 10, 2024

The announcement of the PS5 Pro has generated notable discontent among fans, who were expecting more news regarding exclusive games Sony rather than a hardware upgrade. Many users feel that the focus on improving the console’s performance is not necessary at this point, as the PS5 standard version still has a lot of untapped potential. The main criticism is that, instead of releasing a “Pro” version, Sony should be focusing its efforts on developing more first-party titles for its gaming community.

In this context, players have expressed frustration due to the lack of major exclusive game announcements. Currently, the only confirmed title for the future is Wolverine of Insomniac Gameswhich leaves a gap in the launch line of Sony. This scenario has generated concern among fans, who were hoping to see more heavyweight titles announced by the company, especially after the success of previous games such as Spider-Man and The Last of Us Part II.

Remember that the console goes on sale on November 7th.

Author’s note: The truth is that the price is too high for the current market. We will see if it manages to meet sales expectations.