Antonella Clericia leading figure on Italian television, recently shared his point of view on two topics of great interest in the entertainment panorama: the 2025 Sanremo Festival and Lorenzo Biagiarelli's choice to leave the program “È semper midday”.

About Sanremo 2025Clerici clearly expressed that he had never seriously considered the idea of ​​hosting the Festival, especially after the edition hosted by Amadeus. However, he recognized the importance of finding a suitable host for such a prestigious event, underlining the complexity and importance of the role.

The discussion then moves on to Biagiarelli's decision to leave “È semper midday” after the event involving the restaurateur from Lodi. We remember that Lorenzo Biagiarellifood blogger, raised doubts about the veracity of a homophobic review received by the pizzeria The Vignole of Sant'Angelo Lodigiano. Biagiarelli highlighted some inconsistencies in the story and raised doubts about its authenticity. However, the situation took a dramatic turn when the body of the owner of the club, Giovanna Pedrettiwas found lifeless in the river Lambro. The police speculated that she took her own life. Many people have linked the alleged suicide to the online controversy sparked by the homophobic review and the concerns raised by Biagiarelli.

Clerici expressed empathy towards her colleague, recognizing that the situation is not attributable to Biagiarelli himself. The restaurateur made this terrible choice following a series of attacks on social media, an episode that profoundly shook the program and its staff. In this delicate situation, Biagiarelli may have felt the need to change direction in his career, perhaps moving towards programs of a different nature.

Finally, Clerici briefly discussed the program “I sing Senior“, announced on Canale 5 while it is on air “The Voice Senior” on Rai 1. He expressed concern about a possible overlap between the two programs, hoping that balanced and varied television programming will be guaranteed for the public.