Anna Graves, 21, was in good health after suddenly suffering a hemorrhage and was declared brain dead. The family is looking for answers

A terrible fate has befallen a very young woman of British origins, just 21 years old. Anna Gravesthat’s her name, had always enjoyed excellent health until, completely unexpectedly, she was struck by a sudden cerebral hemorrhage about a month ago.

A dramatic event that has obviously shocked the girl’s entire family, now waiting to receive all the necessary answers.

Anna Graves, a 21-year-old British girl, had her whole life ahead of her. She died while she was in hospital with her entire family gathered at her bedside. There were her parents, her grandmother, her boyfriend and her older sister Emily25 years old: everyone rushed to her as soon as they received the news of her hospitalization.

Despite the medical team’s attempts to save her life, unfortunately there was nothing that could be done for young Anna. The girl was the victim of a sudden and fatal cerebral hemorrhage which left her no escape route.

An immense tragedy, made even more painful and difficult for the family as they were forced to decide to suspend all medical treatments once the doctors declared the brain death of their relative.

The victim’s sister, Emily, told Yorkshire Live of those terrible moments:

“It was the hardest and most devastating thing we had to do. Knowing I would never speak to her again broke my heart..”

The family waiting for the necessary answers

The family of poor Anna Graves, who died at the age of 21 from a sudden brain hemorrhage, is desperately searching for answers. For this reason, they have requested theautopsy which he hopes can be carried out by the public hospital structure so as not to have to pay exorbitant amounts in a private one.

This is the moving memory of his sister Emily:

“She was a caring and compassionate person who cared deeply for her family, her close friends, and the patients she worked with. Her kindness was unmatched, and she would never let anyone give up anything, even to her own detriment. She loved her family and her fiancé dearly.”