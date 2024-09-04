During the most recent trailer for Joker: Folly of Twofans had the opportunity to see Harvey Dent’s first appearance in this DC universe. While this may have gone unnoticed by many, Others noted that the actor chosen for this role was very young, something that was not liked by much of the public.

In Joker: Folly of TwoDent is played by 27-year-old Harry Lawtey. In this way, Many have pointed out that the actor is too young to play a defender of justice who eventually becomes Two-Face.one of Batman’s most formidable villains.

THATS supposed to be Harvey Dent?????? pic.twitter.com/928ZlrnM9W — ً (@tylerduran21) September 3, 2024

Many fans have argued that the work Aaron Eckhart did on The Dark Night was so good, that any actor will have a very difficult job. However, this is not necessarily the case, since this version of Dent, similar to what happened with Joker, will be very different from the one we have seen in the comics and movies.

Considering the film’s release is still a couple of weeks away, we don’t know how big a role Dent will play in it. Joker: Folly of Two. This character could very well be crucial to the story, but the possibility that it is just a cameo is not ruled out.like Harvey Dent in Batman ReturnsWe can only wait to see how important Gotham’s defender of justice will be.

We remind you that Joker: Folly of Two will hit theaters on October 4, 2024. In related topics, here you can see the new trailer for the film. Likewise, Joker 3 It is not in the director’s plans.

Author’s Note:

Joker It’s not a faithful adaptation of the character, nor of Batman. As such, we shouldn’t expect the sequel to faithfully treat any other characters in the story. Todd Phillips has the freedom to change these characters.

Via: Twitter