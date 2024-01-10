Álvaro Díaz-Mella, provincial president of Vox in Pontevedra, will be the candidate who will compete for the presidency of the Xunta de Galicia in the next elections on February 18. The formation led by Santiago Abascal made public his appointment this Wednesday, in the midst of the debate on the validation of three important Government decrees. “We will be decisive in the next Galician elections of #18F so that things change for the better, not with chairs, but with policies,” includes the message from the social network X (formerly Twitter) with which the ultra party has made public its designation and accompanied by an image of Álvaro-Díaz Mella, together with the vice president of Castilla y León, Juan García-Gallardo.

Díaz-Mella, 62 years old, will thus run for three elections in a period of just nine months. In the last municipal elections, held on May 28, he was the party's candidate for mayor of Vigo, and in the general elections, on July 23, he ran as the head of the Pontevedra list. In neither of the two appointments did he obtain representation.

According to the information provided by the party itself, the newly appointed candidate for the Galician elections has a degree in Law from the Complutense University of Madrid and has a master's degree in Business Administration and Management (MBA) at Know How Business College. “He has extensive professional experience in the mobile telephone sector after holding, for 19 years, management, distribution and commercial positions at Telefónica,” Vox reported last June, when it announced that Díaz-Mella would run for a position in the Congress. He has also held positions of leadership, management, marketing and sales organization and control in companies in various sectors, such as insurance, engineering and transportation, they add.

This Wednesday, Abascal's formation He has completed Díaz-Mella's profile adding that he was born in Vigo and lives in Pontevedra and that he has retired early after working for many years at Telefónica. In addition, Vox has reported the names of the leaders of the list for the different Galician provinces: Manuel Fuentes will be the candidate for the province of A Coruña; María Jesús Fernández is the candidate for Ourense and Sonia Tijeiro, for the province of Lugo.

According to the latest institute barometer 40dB. For EL PAÍS and Cadena SER, Vox, which currently does not have representation in the Galician Parliament, would not obtain representation in the elections next February, like Sumar and Podemos.