The difficult economic situation that had been created within Endor, totally investing Fanatecthe company specialized in the production of peripherals for simulations, has finally found a solution through abulk acquisition of the company by Corsair.

The major hardware manufacturing company has acquired Fanatec, effectively completely replacing Endor AG, following the acquisition agreement that provides for the total transfer of ownership also to manage the huge debts that the group managed by CEO Thomas Jackermeier had generated.

“Corsair has acquired the commercial activities of Endor AG in an asset deal. The shares of the foreign subsidiaries will also be transferred”, reads the official press release issued in the last few hours.