What was supposed to be a day of celebration turned into a nightmare for the entire community of Ozieri. In this particular period of the year, in fact, a celebration is held which however ended in tragedy following the death of a child of only 10 years old.

Here’s what happened to him during a soccer match.

Ozieri: Child dies on the pitch while playing football

These are very happy days indeed Ozieri where, in fact, the town fair began a few days ago. At this time of year all the citizens are in party and take advantage of every moment of freedom to spend evenings and afternoons together.

For the occasion, real events are also organised sports tournaments involving not only adults, but also children. However, Sardinia was not aware of what would happen and how this splendid dream would soon turn into a tragedy.

In the center of the Logudorein fact, a football match was held between children. Unfortunately, however, an incident occurred accident completely unexpected and sudden which led to the death of a child of only 10 years old.

Farewell to the little champion: other events cancelled

Unfortunately for the little one sample of only 10 years old there was nothing that could be done, as his conditions appeared serious from the first moment. According to local sources, in fact, the little boy was playing with his friends when suddenly he was crushed following the fall of a soccer goal.

Obviously the rescuers rushed to the scene, but unfortunately there was nothing more that could be done for him and not even the helicopter rescue was able to save the situation. In the meantime, all the events planned for the next few days have been cancelled. Among these aFedez performance which was supposed to be held this very evening.