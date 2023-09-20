She wrote her will when she was only 31 years old. She made it clear how important raising her children was to her. A guest post

IAccording to Princess Diana, the marriage was a threesome from day one, the protocol of the British royals horrified her, and her tragic death shocked millions of people. The will, which was formulated at a young age, testifies above all to Diana’s care for her sons.

Diana, Princess of Wales, wrote her will on June 1, 1993. Her still young age of 31 later led the press to speculate about premonitions of death. From an advisor’s perspective, however, the mother of two is doing what every parent should do after the birth of a child: the best possible will in the will for the upbringing of underage children and the protection of their inheritance.