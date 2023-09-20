During London Fashion Week the top model modeled for the Mowalola brand with make-up that reproduced bruises and abrasions

Social controversy during the London Fashion Week which also overwhelmed the Russian supermodel Irina Shayk.

Irina Shayk’s make-up — The top model modeled for the brand Mowalolaknown for his eccentric and over-the-top outfits, with make-up that reproduced a face swollen and full of abrasions. The images of the fashion show were published on Instagram by Irina Shayk herself who thanked the designer: “Thank you Mowalola for letting me open your show” we read in the caption of the shots posted by the model. The people of the web, however, did not at all appreciate the stylist’s choice to opt for a make-up that refers to signs of physical aggressionparticularly disturbing for those who have suffered violence. See also The possible alignment of the Chivas to face the Pumas on matchday 16

criticism on social media — The comments section of the post published by Irina Shayk, in fact, was immediately filled with comments and criticisms towards the designer: “Since when did domestic abuse become fashionable?!?” wrote a user in response to the photos. “Promoting physical abuse is not fashionable at all” another user replied. And again: “Since when has abuse been a topic on the catwalk?“, “Why advertise violence?” And “The makeup of a beaten woman is unacceptable“.

controversy also for the second look — Irina Shayk was also strongly criticized for having agreed to wear a t-shirt with the face of Tupac Shakurrapper accused of sexual assault and subsequently convicted in 1995. The designer then sorry for the choice of make up and explained that the use of physical scars was intended to be an expression of his emotional insecurity.

In the meantime, Irina Shayk continues to be discussed also due to her love life. Despite his association with her Tom Brady seems to be going swimmingly, according to some revelations made by an insider a Page Sixit seems that the supermodel has not yet "given up on the dream of marry ex-boyfriend Bradley Cooper". According to the same source, in fact, Irina would only be "playing with Tom, but will continue to date him if Cooper doesn't take her to the altar".

Furthermore, according to what was revealed by another source, Cooper would never have stopped thinking about his ex: “At this moment Bradley is taking a wait-and-see attitude. On the other hand, Irina and Tom have not made their love official: perhaps it is a simple flirtation that could end within two or three weeks.”