Nautical rescue teams and divers will reactivate the search on the beaches of Ponce, in the union of Eldorado, Culiacán (Sinaloa state) of the young man who With the help of other people, they managed to get their mother off the beaches of Ponce that he was drowning, but he disappeared into the sea.

Mrs. María del Carmen “N”, 41 years old, whom he was given first aid by paramedics from the Red Cross, she died minutes after being rescued, while her 20-year-old son, José Ángel, was unable to get out of the sea.

(We recommend reading: Congress of Peru declares López Obrador, president of Mexico, persona non grata)

José Ángel was swept away by the waves

The woman named María del Carmen, was taken out of the sea by several people, however, her son named, José Ángel “N”, 20 years old, did not make it, apparently it was dragged by the waves and despite the fact that an operation with speedboats was deployed, it was not possible to locate it.

(Read also: Regular travelers between Mexico and the US must apply for the Border Crossing Card)

The municipal official reported that the search for the young man who disappeared at sea will be reactivated, after helping his mother, who died minutes after being rescued. so the State Attorney General’s Office opened an investigation into the accident.

More news of your interest:

– Video: woman discovers that her partner pretends to be disabled to ask for money on the street

– Grandfather and grandson die after taxi entered train tracks; they failed a calculation

– Granny would have been killed with a stone for stealing it; her granddaughter asks for justice

THE UNIVERSAL OF MEXICO